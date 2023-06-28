Former Botswana president’s popularity is ‘exaggerated’: Botswana government
Former president Ian Khama has released a dossier with allegations of extrajudicial killings and undemocratic practices
28 June 2023 - 21:06 By Isaac Mahlangu
The Botswana government has hit back at former president Ian Khama, who has accused his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi of human rights abuses in a dossier released two weeks ago...
Former Botswana president’s popularity is ‘exaggerated’: Botswana government
Former president Ian Khama has released a dossier with allegations of extrajudicial killings and undemocratic practices
The Botswana government has hit back at former president Ian Khama, who has accused his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi of human rights abuses in a dossier released two weeks ago...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos