RAF is a car wreck that needs to be fixed, says Scopa
KZN Private Ambulance Assocation say they feel vindicated by findings that show the entity is dysfunctional
28 June 2023 - 21:07
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) headquarters has been found to be in shambles, with furniture bearing sheriff stickers overseen by an “illegal” and “dysfunctional” board...
RAF is a car wreck that needs to be fixed, says Scopa
KZN Private Ambulance Assocation say they feel vindicated by findings that show the entity is dysfunctional
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) headquarters has been found to be in shambles, with furniture bearing sheriff stickers overseen by an “illegal” and “dysfunctional” board...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos