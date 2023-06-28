‘Who was it?’: prosecutor grills dad charged with rape, murder of his son’s friend, 8, during sleepover
The suspect on Wednesday took the witness box in a bid to convince the court to release him on bail
A 12-year-old boy has inadvertently become a key state witness against his father after an arranged sleepover for friends ended in the alleged murder and rape of his eight-year-old friend in Cape Town.
The 47-year-old man was arrested on June 15 in the suburb of Kraaifontein, where he had moved to a property with his son. He woke the landlord and his housemate in the middle of the night saying his son's friend — who he had been sharing a bed with — was not breathing.
The housemate performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to no avail.
The father, who legally cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded and to protect his son, who has been placed in the care of social workers, applied for bail at Blue Downs magistrate's court on Wednesday.
He looked dishevelled in a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit pants and divided his time between the children’s court, where his son’s circumstances were deliberated on and thrashed out, and the bail court.
He shivered as he took the witness box in a bid to convince the court to release him on bail. Before swapping his place in the dock for the witness box, prosecutor Rudolph Olivier told the court that a rape and a sexual assault charge had been added to the charge sheet.
This was after the post-mortem showed that the child had bruises on his private parts. Olivier said adult pubic hair was also found and sent for DNA testing.
If it wasn’t yourself and not your son, who was it?Rudolph Olivier, prosecutor
He told the court he had two children, a boy and girl, whom he supported financially. He earned about R8,000 a month as a salesman and rented a granny flat.
He was his son’s primary caregiver, paid R500 maintenance for his daughter and asked to be released on R1,000 bail so he could return to work to earn a living: “Yes, they will [take me back] because I am a good worker,” he said.
“If I don’t return to work, I will lose my job. I must be able to support my children. Prisons are full and the conditions are not good.”
He informed the court about being accused of rape in 2005 but said he was not convicted after attending a sexual offence course in Claremont. He had no pending cases against him.
He declined to delve into what happened at home on the night the child died but maintained the children’s court would decide on his son’s future based on whether he was released on bail or not.
Olivier, however, said he was no longer his son’s primary caregiver as the boy had been “removed” from him and was one of the state’s key witnesses. He then quizzed the man about what transpired at his house in the run-up to the incident.
Olivier said statements given to the police, including one from his son, indicated the friend was “motionless” in the father's bed. The man declined to comment.
“The three of you lay in your bed and [your son] left the deceased on your bed. The deceased was watching videos on a cellphone,” said Olivier.
“The deceased fell asleep and [your son] went to his bed, leaving the deceased. He switched off the lights.”
“Correct,” the man responded.
Olivier said at about 11.30pm the man knocked on his neighbour’s door and asked for help to perform a CPR on the child.
“The post-mortem says it was unnatural death and the deceased did not strangle himself,” alleged Olivier. “If it wasn’t yourself and not your son, who was it?”
“I don’t know,” the man responded.
“The state’s case is strong,” said Olivier. The father responded: “No comment.”
“Furthermore, this will be put down in writing by the pathologist, the [deceased] had abrasions to his penis and groin,” said Olivier. “There were further bruises inside the deceased’s anus.”
Olivier told the court the man had asked the child's mother if he could sleep over because the boys were friends and she agreed.
The accused wept when Olivier said there was a chance his son, even if he were granted bail, might not be returned to him.
“I live for him. He is my world,” the man said.
Olivier then dealt with the 2005 rape case. He asked the man if he was arrested and had appeared in court to answer to the allegations. The man acknowledged having appeared in the Kuils River magistrate’s court and that the alleged victim was an adult. He said his lawyer suggested he go on a programme dealing with sexual offences to avoid being convicted.
“I put it to you that you were in a diversion programme in a sexual offence and you completed the diversion programme,” said Olivier.
The man agreed.
“I put it to you that it is alarming that today you are back in court for a sexual offence,” said Olivier.
A neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said she had known the accused for close to two decades. He loved children and was always willing to assist. “I trusted him. He went out clubbing with my daughter, who is way younger than him, and I wouldn't be worried,” she said.
“He is the kind of friend that you could call at any time, and he would be there for you. Obviously, I am shocked.”
The matter was postponed until Monday for arguments.
