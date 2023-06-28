‘Who was it?’: prosecutor grills dad charged with rape, murder of his son’s friend, 8, during sleepover

A 12-year-old boy has inadvertently become a key state witness against his father after an arranged sleepover for friends ended in the alleged murder and rape of his eight-year-old friend in Cape Town.

The 47-year-old man was arrested on June 15 in the suburb of Kraaifontein, where he had moved to a property with his son. He woke the landlord and his housemate in the middle of the night saying his son's friend — who he had been sharing a bed with — was not breathing.

The housemate performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to no avail.

The father, who legally cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded and to protect his son, who has been placed in the care of social workers, applied for bail at Blue Downs magistrate's court on Wednesday.

He looked dishevelled in a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit pants and divided his time between the children’s court, where his son’s circumstances were deliberated on and thrashed out, and the bail court.

He shivered as he took the witness box in a bid to convince the court to release him on bail. Before swapping his place in the dock for the witness box, prosecutor Rudolph Olivier told the court that a rape and a sexual assault charge had been added to the charge sheet.

This was after the post-mortem showed that the child had bruises on his private parts. Olivier said adult pubic hair was also found and sent for DNA testing.