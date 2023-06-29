News

Cannabis user loses his appeal to be allowed to work while high

Technician claimed R250,000 damages for impaired dignity after employer refused to change company's dagga policy

29 June 2023 - 22:19 By GILL GIFFORD

A disgruntled employee has failed in a R250,000 damages claim against his employer, who he accused of suspending him unfairly, impairing his dignity, causing emotional distress and then refusing to change its workplace policies to allow him to smoke cannabis. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cannabis maker to go public in reverse merger with oil producer World
  2. Where there’s smoke: schools clamp down on scourge of vaping News
  3. Hawks pounce on KZN dagga 'dealers' South Africa
  4. Poverty, hunger cited as drug abuse soars News
  5. WATCH | Cannabis insiders talk regulation, benefits at three-day expo South Africa

Most read

  1. Teacher has last laugh after SGB chair Andile Lili excluded her from permanent ... News
  2. Violent, twisted funnel of wind rips through Inanda in 10 minutes News
  3. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  4. Covid is not behind us, warn scientific experts as Prof Salim Abdool Karim ... News
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station