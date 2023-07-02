Pretoria couple accused of drugging, murdering businessman before going on spending spree
Thousands of rand were spent on gambling, running shoes, petrol and Wimpy breakfasts
02 July 2023 - 19:16
A Pretoria mechanic, accused with his hairdresser girlfriend of allegedly drugging and then slitting the throat of Pretoria businessman André Prinsloo, will find out next Monday if his bail application was successful. ..
Pretoria couple accused of drugging, murdering businessman before going on spending spree
Thousands of rand were spent on gambling, running shoes, petrol and Wimpy breakfasts
A Pretoria mechanic, accused with his hairdresser girlfriend of allegedly drugging and then slitting the throat of Pretoria businessman André Prinsloo, will find out next Monday if his bail application was successful. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos