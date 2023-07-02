News

The 30 richest people on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

They are among those that see the JSE boasting market capitalisation of more than R18.83-trillion

02 July 2023 - 19:16 By Billionaires Africa

In terms of wealth creation over the past decade, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has undeniably emerged as the front-runner among all stock exchanges on the African continent...

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media