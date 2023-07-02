The 30 richest people on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
They are among those that see the JSE boasting market capitalisation of more than R18.83-trillion
02 July 2023 - 19:16
In terms of wealth creation over the past decade, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has undeniably emerged as the front-runner among all stock exchanges on the African continent...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.