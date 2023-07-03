Defeat for Moti Group as high court sets aside gagging order ‘in its entirety’
The courts ‘cannot tolerate’ abuse of the process of court, said Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland
03 July 2023 - 19:49 By FRANNY RABKIN
There was not “a smidgen of justification” for companies in the Moti Group to approach a court ex parte — without notification to the other side — to obtain a gagging order against investigative journalists amaBhungane, the Johannesburg high court said on Monday. ..
