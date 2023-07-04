News

Alison Botha’s attackers released on parole after 28 years behind bars

Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger have been admitted into the system of ‘community corrections’

04 July 2023 - 18:22
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

Theuns Kruger and Frans du Toit, the two men from Gqeberha who kidnapped, raped, and viciously assaulted Alison Botha in 1994, before leaving her for dead were released on parole on Tuesday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Alison The Movie set to premiere at Mzansi Women’s Film Festival TshisaLIVE
  3. Of humans and heroes: The movie ‘Alison’ Lifestyle
  4. The rape plague that lies buried in the figures News
  5. Rape survivor hands parole board petition: report  South Africa

Latest

  1. Alison Botha’s attackers released on parole after 28 years behind bars News
  2. IN PICS | Durban school hit by flooding for second time worries about costly ... News
  3. Epic battle over dishwashing liquid bubbles over News
  4. Botswana’s ex-president Ian Khama skips father’s commemoration because of a ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...