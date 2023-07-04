News

Natural disasters could affect the mental health of children exposed to them

Children exposed to extreme weather events may suffer psychosocial distress, says Save the Children South Africa

04 July 2023 - 20:51

Exposure to natural disasters, like the wind event and storm that battered greater Durban last week, could have a detrimental effect on children’s appetite, sleep patterns, behaviour and concentration...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'I'm honestly not sad' — Dineo Ranaka decodes her mental health journey TshisaLIVE
  2. EDITORIAL | The government can learn a thing or two from Gift of the Givers Opinion
  3. It literally turned dark: woman recalls KZN storm News
  4. ‘I feel about 30% human’: Haunted by long Covid Insight
  5. MICHAEL MOL | Stages through ages: embracing men’s wellness across generations Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. Grocery price tracker shows big increases in sugar and rice prices News
  2. Natural disasters could affect the mental health of children exposed to them News
  3. Wanga on top of the world after medics give their time to perform intricate ... News
  4. Alison Botha’s attackers released on parole after 28 years behind bars News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...