'Fatigue has made life unbearable': Long Covid-19 sufferers speak out
Persistent symptoms similar to other diseases and even major physical trauma
05 July 2023 - 20:40
Long Covid-19 symptoms overlap with those of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome and with persistent symptoms from other diseases, such as West Nile virus and Epstein-Barr virus, and major physical trauma, according to the New England Medical Journal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.