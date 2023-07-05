KZN solar installation study could signal green light for water treatment works nationally
The Vuthela Local Economic Development study provides an option for municipalities to consider to help combat load-shedding
05 July 2023 - 21:04
A study into using solar energy to provide power for water treatment works in rural KwaZulu-Natal could reveal great benefits for municipalities considering the persistent load-shedding which affects water distribution in many areas. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.