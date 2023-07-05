News

‘They pointed an R5 rifle at me, I thought I was being hijacked’: blue-light victim speaks out

Victim tells TimesLIVE Premium the VIP Protection members who assaulted him and his friends should be charged with attempted murder, not assault

05 July 2023 - 19:56
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

The VW Polo driver who was seen being dragged out and viciously assaulted by members of the police’s VIP unit thought he was being hijacked...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Police track down alleged assault victims of VIP protection members South Africa
  2. Four of eight cops linked to alleged VIP protection assault suspended South Africa
  3. WATCH | VIP protection is ANC's personal army, says DA's Steenhuisen Politics
  4. WATCH | Search under way for alleged assault victims of VIP protection members ... South Africa
  5. Mashatile confirms VIP protection members in assault video are part of his ... South Africa

Latest

  1. ‘They pointed an R5 rifle at me, I thought I was being hijacked’: blue-light ... News
  2. High court interdicts Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Ramaphosa News
  3. Grocery price tracker shows big increases in sugar and rice prices News
  4. Natural disasters could affect the mental health of children exposed to them News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...