News

Long Covid, post-TB lung disease and other disabling diseases plague SA

TB remains the most common cause of death in South Africa and there are about 400,000 new patients who are newly ill every year, says Prof Keertan Dheda

09 July 2023 - 18:44
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

How do you know if your breathlessness, fatigue and weakness are long Covid, post-TB lung disease, post-ICU syndrome or another disabling condition?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Fatigue has made life unbearable': Long Covid-19 sufferers speak out News
  2. ‘I feel about 30% human’: Haunted by long Covid Insight

Latest

  1. Jack Ma’s clash with Beijing costs $850bn World
  2. Solidarity or squabbling: five things to watch at Nato’s summit World
  3. Sex pest-accused dominee back on the pulpit News
  4. Favors Cathedral Church legally owns its land, rules court News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy