Sex pest-accused dominee back on the pulpit
The accused boasts of a ‘large support base’ as church attendance dwindles
09 July 2023 - 18:52
Alleged paedophile dominee Adriaan Swart was suspended by his arch-conservative church after being charged with abusing two children – but was reinstated three months later, TimesLIVE Premium can reveal...
