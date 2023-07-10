News

Study reveals interacting with children boosts elderly’s mental health

Participants reported positive experiences with the children and said interactions with them promoted a sense of belonging and purpose

10 July 2023 - 20:54

Grandparents are often children’s go-to source for bear hugs, endless love and guidance. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. George sex workers ditch the streets for alternative income via groundbreaking ... News
  2. Study reveals interacting with children boosts elderly’s mental health News
  3. EDITORIAL | Cracks in justice system and blind support for offenders is hell ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Moti heads back to court over legal adviser theft matter News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS