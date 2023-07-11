Will new leadership signal a new dawn at the Health Professions Council?

Eleven registrars in 11 years with Dr Magome Masike becoming the latest to take up the hot seat at the troubled Health Professions Council: he does not shy away from this embarrassing track record as he cites the number.

Masike is a qualified doctor turned businessman and ANC politician. Previously, he served as mayor of Klerksdorp (now Matlosana city council) and went on to be MEC for health in the North West province between 2010 and 2018. He was axed when Job Mokgoro became premier.

‘Things have gone wrong’

Masike comes to the HPCSA after high drama in 2021 when then-CEO Dr David Motau — two months into his term — was put on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. In March 2022 Motau failed in his high court bid to have his suspension at the HPCSA overturned. Motau faced charges of contravening sections of the Public Finance Management Act in a case relating to alleged corrupt payments amounting to R8.7m during his time as head of department in the Free State department of health.

Since Motau’s exit from the role, Melissa de Graaff followed by Dr Thabo Pinkoane have served as acting CEO and registrar.

The HPCSA, as a statutory body, is meant to raise and uphold standards and ethics in the health professions to protect public healthcare users and ensure that health services in the country meet a set standard. The HPCSA oversees 12 professional boards and is mandated under the Health Act to direct the education, training, and registration of practising health professionals.

Masike has admitted there is deepening public distrust and loss of confidence and acknowledges that these are clear symptoms of things having gone wrong for the council.

For over a decade the HPCSA has been routinely exposed for poor governance, mismanagement, and administrative irregularities.

Issues of conflicts of interest keep rearing its head, as do the unsettled issues of the possibility of unbundling boards from the council and the need for a clearer delineation of functions between its internal structures.

A ministerial task team investigation in 2015 laid bare a raft of irregularities and challenges at the institution and made several recommendations to get the council’s house in order. The investigation team’s findings included that senior staff in the HPCSA were unfit to hold their positions; there was widespread misconduct; irregular expenditure; and failure to efficiently manage operations. The institution has also been subjected to various investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). One SIU investigation from 2019 led to precautionary suspensions in 2021 of several officials implicated in bribery allegations in registration processes.

More recently, in June, another SIU report was presented to Masike. He acknowledges that “evidence-based” findings against the HPCSA cannot be ignored.

Also in June Nehawu (the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union) wrote to parliament calling for action against HPCSA board members and the HPCSA president Professor Simon Nemutandani relating to allegations over, what the union says, are irregular remuneration approvals. Masike says clarity around activities that qualify for remuneration is needed.

‘Not a popularity contest’

Masike has dismissed suggestions that his appointment to the five-year term is a political posting, simply to see out his last working years before retirement. Masike is a father of three grown children with his wife Masomo, who is a physiotherapist.

“This is not a popularity contest, and I also don’t intend going anywhere before my time is up,” he says.