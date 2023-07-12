Kingpin ‘Vet’ Murphy convicted in landmark drug case
It is the first time SA authorities convicted an organised-crime group for drug-related offences, and the ruling sets a case law precedent
12 July 2023 - 22:54
It was about halfway through acting judge Diane Davis’s ruling on Wednesday that Mitchells Plain drug dealer Fadwaan Murphy closed his eyes and shook his head. For only a moment at the end of his five year-long trial did Murphy look as though he might cry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.