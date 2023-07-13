Two sex pest teachers evade the child protection register
The names of 10,088 people, including teachers, who have been declared unsuitable to work with children, are listed
13 July 2023 - 21:20
An arbitrator, who found a teacher guilty on six counts of sexual misconduct and ruled that he be dismissed, failed to indicate that his name should be included in the department of social development’s child protection register. ..
