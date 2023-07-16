Station Strangler: victim's family struggling to come to terms with killer's pending release
Department of correctional services to ‘engage community’ about ‘Station Strangler’s’ release after backlash from Cape Flats communities
16 July 2023 - 19:44
The man dubbed the “Station Strangler” may be gearing up for a future outside prison, but those brutalised by his crime are still haunted by the past. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.