News

Truck arson: uncovering the motive will bring solutions, army patrols alone won’t cut it, say drivers

Most drivers are in the dark as to the reasons behind the attacks

16 July 2023 - 19:42 By Lwazi Hlangu

Drivers believe that the deploying the army will have minimal impact on attacks on heavy-duty trucks until the reasons for the attacks are known...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5 South Africa
  2. Third suspect arrested in connection with truck arson attacks South Africa
  3. Soldiers deployed in four provinces amid truck arson attacks South Africa
  4. Arson on trucks: Do you know this man? South Africa

Latest

  1. Eastern Cape health department pays R67m to staff 'for doing nothing' News
  2. Station Strangler: victim's family struggling to come to terms with killer's ... News
  3. Icebreaker for sale. Must have skipper's licence News
  4. Truck arson: uncovering the motive will bring solutions, army patrols alone ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...