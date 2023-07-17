News

Grieving families welcome Dirco intervention in Equatorial Guinea arrest row

The families insist the two men are innocent and the victims of unlawful arrest

17 July 2023 - 21:01
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

The families of two South African engineers imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea have welcomed South African government support in efforts to access the pair in prison...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Simulated hospital and patients make medicine safer Science
  2. Unisa is asked to retract highly selective article singing university’s praises News
  3. Cape Town is the greatest city on earth: new survey News
  4. Erratic weather, crime, sewage and load-shedding prompt dip in Durban’s ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...