Meet resilient virologist who turned his health woes into a purpose to save others
Despite facing endless hurdles that saw his application to study medicine rejected, Derek Tshiabuila didn’t give up on his dream
18 July 2023 - 21:55
Derek Tshiabuila was only 12 when one side of his stomach started bulging due to a growing liver cyst. Six surgeries followed, and his heart momentarily stopped due to complications. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.