South Africa’s young people are buying fewer houses and cars
In 2012, under-35s accounted for 39% of new car purchases and 45% of property purchases above R20,000. By 2022, the figures were 31% and 38% respectively
19 July 2023 - 21:08
South Africa's young people are buying fewer properties and data shows the proportion of cars being sold to them is also down compared with a decade ago. ..
