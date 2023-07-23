Court to review man's R2.4m claim for 5 hours in detention
Assault and unlawful arrest 12 years ago found to have caused long-term trauma for man who struggles to keep stable employment
23 July 2023 - 19:50
A man who was dragged out of his home by a policeman, assaulted and wrongfully detained for five hours 12 years ago has won the right to claim for a compensation award for the permanent emotional and mental health damages he suffered at the hands of the police. ..
