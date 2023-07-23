News

Court to review man's R2.4m claim for 5 hours in detention

Assault and unlawful arrest 12 years ago found to have caused long-term trauma for man who struggles to keep stable employment

23 July 2023 - 19:50
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A man who was dragged out of his home by a policeman, assaulted and wrongfully detained for five hours 12 years ago has won the right to claim for a compensation award for the permanent emotional and mental health damages he suffered at the hands of the police. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Judgement on Dr Nandipha’s application for leave to appeal against ... South Africa
  2. SAPS to blame for banana farm’s R320m losses due to violent strike News
  3. Nandipha Magudumana's legal team argues her deportation was 'disguised ... South Africa
  4. DA launches court application to 'compel the arrest of Putin' South Africa
  5. Moti’s lawyers push for proof that former legal adviser is in witness protection News

Latest

  1. Crystal meth syndicate exposed on Cape Flats News
  2. Road to a million subscribers! MacG looks back on Podcast & Chill journey and ... Lifestyle
  3. Court to review man's R2.4m claim for 5 hours in detention News
  4. Reconstruction surgery campaign gives Cape children a reason to smile again News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community