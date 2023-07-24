End this bloody war now, magistrate says in sentencing Cato Manor killer to 15 years in jail
Khaya Ngubane got a 15-year sentence for the murder of a former Abahlali BaseMjondolo branch deputy secretary, Ayanda Ngila
24 July 2023 - 20:44
Warring factions of shack dwellers movement Abahlali BaseMjondolo (ABM) and former members in Cato Manor should end the “continuous and constant killings” between them...
