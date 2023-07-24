IPHC backs criminally charged leader and maintain Modise sons do not qualify to lead church
The International Pentecostal Holiness Church members were delighted by the withdrawal of church succession court case
24 July 2023 - 20:58
The Modise sons do not qualify to lead the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), and despite Bishop Michael Sandlana facing criminal charges, the church preferred him as their leader instead...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.