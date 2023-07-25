News

‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl

Tragic drowning of young girl emphasises the need for awareness and preventive measures for beachgoers

25 July 2023 - 21:15
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

Unable to afford a traditional birthday party, Hannah Chetty’s only wish was to go to the park to play on July 2. After a humble celebration with some cake, the seven-year-old girl and her family took a walk on a non-swimming beach in Umhlanga Rocks. ..

