Cardiac specialist Prof Rob Kinsley is all heart
The 82-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon, who has performed more than 15,000 heart surgeries, was awarded a lifetime achievement award
26 July 2023 - 21:08
Over his impressive five-decade career, Prof Rob Kinsley has performed more than 15,000 heart surgeries, primarily on children, and trained more than 20 cardiac surgeons who now practise in South Africa and abroad. ..
