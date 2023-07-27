Private school to appeal ruling that pupil can stay despite outstanding fees
The father challenged the legality of a decision by the school to exclude his daughter and her siblings because of debt that now stands at almost R346,000
27 July 2023 - 20:58
A private school in Limpopo has been granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) an interim order instructing it to allow a pupil whose father now owes almost R346,000 in fees to remain in class. ..
