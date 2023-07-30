‘Pay company back, plus the costs of suing you,’ court tells payroll clerk
Durban company defrauded in dodgy employee loan racket wins lawsuit against fraudsters
30 July 2023 - 20:02
A payroll officer who defrauded her company by getting it to repay fictitious staff loans she created for her own benefit has been ordered by the Durban high court to pay back more than R1.3m and all the legal costs of the case. ..
