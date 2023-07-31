Arthur Kaplan heist accused set free in plot twist as jewels remain missing
The matter has been referred to the director of public prosecutions for a decision on which court will hear the matter
31 July 2023 - 18:05
There was a new legal twist in the R50m Arthur Kaplan jewel heist case on Monday. The matter, now a consolidation of cases, has been referred to the director of public prosecutions to decide which court will hear the matter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.