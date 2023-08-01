Cannabis poisonings rising in America, SA with changed laws
Cultivation and testing affect safety, says biochemist supporting medicinal use
01 August 2023 - 20:50
Cannabis poisonings have increased in North America after the relaxation of laws that control recreational and medicinal use, new research shows, (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.16280) while a recent study in South Africa suggests that accidental cannabis exposures and poisonings have also risen since the law changed here...
