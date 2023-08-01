Judge Makhubele’s conduct tribunal postponed because lawyers not paid
Chairperson suggested tribunal will proceed in November ‘whatever happens’
01 August 2023 - 16:41
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal into a misconduct complaint against suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele was postponed on Tuesday after it emerged her legal team had not been paid since the start of the tribunal...
