Numsa worker wins R100k after disclosure of HIV status, but fears for job
A week after the judgment in her favour, she was served with two gross negligence charges and must appear before a disciplinary hearing
02 August 2023 - 20:59
A Numsa employee who sued and won a defamation case against her employers after her HIV status was revealed during a staff meeting, fears the chopping block barely two weeks after her court victory...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.