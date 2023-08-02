News

Numsa worker wins R100k after disclosure of HIV status, but fears for job

A week after the judgment in her favour, she was served with two gross negligence charges and must appear before a disciplinary hearing

02 August 2023 - 20:59

A Numsa employee who sued and won a defamation case against her employers after her HIV status was revealed during a staff meeting, fears the chopping block barely two weeks after her court victory...

