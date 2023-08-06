African penguins will benefit from fishing limits, say conservationists
Eliminating fishing pressure in the vicinity of the penguin colonies should help the population recover, experts say
06 August 2023 - 19:49
Fishing restrictions around six islands with African penguin colonies will give the critically endangered bird a “fighting chance at stemming its rampant decline in numbers”, says Dr Ian Little, head of conservation at the Endangered Wildlife Trust, applauding the decision announced on Friday...
