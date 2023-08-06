News

Nearly 46,000 students defunded by NSFAS for ‘faking it’

There has also been an outcry from students over the controversial direct payment system which sparked a march to the Union Buildings

06 August 2023 - 19:48
Prega Govender Journalist

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has defunded 45,927 students nationally, including some who submitted false information and supporting documents when applying for financial aid. ..

