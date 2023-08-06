News

Zama zamas targeted in Soweto tavern massacre linked to latest murders

The deadly internal war has seen more than 100 illegal miners arrested since authorities clamped down on illegal mining on the West Rand

06 August 2023 - 19:48
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

The zama zama group whose members were the targets of the Soweto tavern massacre is at the centre of the latest round of murders related to illegal mining in which five bodies were discovered last week in the Zamimpilo informal settlement...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. African penguins will benefit from fishing limits, say conservationists News
  2. Nearly 46,000 students defunded by NSFAS for ‘faking it’ News
  3. ‘Beaten with a spade, sjambok and hammer’: couple’s R1m kidnap ordeal in Cape ... News
  4. Zama zamas targeted in Soweto tavern massacre linked to latest murders News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem