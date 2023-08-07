Private school turns to Supreme Court of Appeal over nonpayment of tuition fees
According to the school’s attorney the R345,798 owing was for fees for three children for 2022 and outstanding fees for the grade 8 pupil for this year
07 August 2023 - 20:31
A private school in Limpopo will argue before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that a high court erred in finding that a pupil whose father owes almost R346,000 in fees must remain in class. ..
