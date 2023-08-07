News

Promise to improve culture of reading as an ode to Madiba

KZN education department head urges avid readers to promote habit among peers and boost learning

07 August 2023 - 20:32 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

Plans are under way for the KwaZulu-Natal education department to enhance the culture of reading and understanding in schools...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles ... News
  2. Promise to improve culture of reading as an ode to Madiba News
  3. Koeberg refurbishment costs ‘exploding’, says report to Treasury News
  4. Private school turns to Supreme Court of Appeal over nonpayment of tuition fees News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched