News

Placing Unisa under administration long overdue: axed registrar

08 August 2023 - 20:46
Prega Govender Journalist

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande’s intention to place Unisa under administration has been widely welcomed by academics and political parties. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Placing Unisa under administration long overdue: axed registrar News
  2. Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles ... News
  3. Promise to improve culture of reading as an ode to Madiba News
  4. Koeberg refurbishment costs ‘exploding’, says report to Treasury News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng