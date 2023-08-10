News

Neighbours tell how they tried to save murdered physio Marolien Schmidt

Sports-loving Richmond Hill woman stabbed in the neck and back by intruder

10 August 2023 - 21:31 By Guy Rogers

As messages of condolence streamed in for much-loved Gqeberha physiotherapist Richmond Hill, residents described how they tried in vain to save Marolien Schmidt after she was stabbed by an intruder in the early hours of Women’s Day...

