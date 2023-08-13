News

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Moscow says the vessel did not respond to a halt warning

13 August 2023 - 21:11 By Guy Faulconbridge

A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month...

