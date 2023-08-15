News

Review court allows child molesters to remain free

Two of three convicted paedophiles to remain out of jail, while third man's case record is to be reconstructed

15 August 2023 - 21:27 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

In three special reviews of criminal cases in which adult men received non-custodial sentences for sexual offences on little girls, the Durban high court has upheld two and asked for the case record of the third to be completely reconstructed. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. R Kelly believed he could fly above morality. For too long he was allowed to Opinion & Analysis
  2. Jacques Pauw sues Piet Rampedi for R500k over 'child molester' remark South Africa
  3. Child molester Collan Rex is dating girlfriend he met three months ago South Africa
  4. Verulam man gets 9 life terms for raping his stepdaughter more than 900 times South Africa
  5. Covid has helped internet become ‘a playground for paedo predators’ World

Latest

  1. As World Cup breaks records, Adidas, Nike navigate bumps in retail demand News
  2. Review court allows child molesters to remain free News
  3. SA women are driving retail spend as key decisionmakers on household expenditure News
  4. Children of athlete who 'fell off a cliff' in 2016 still waiting for husband to ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later