Review court allows child molesters to remain free
Two of three convicted paedophiles to remain out of jail, while third man's case record is to be reconstructed
15 August 2023 - 21:27
In three special reviews of criminal cases in which adult men received non-custodial sentences for sexual offences on little girls, the Durban high court has upheld two and asked for the case record of the third to be completely reconstructed. ..
