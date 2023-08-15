SA women are driving retail spend as key decisionmakers on household expenditure
Eighty20, a consumer analytics and research company, has unpacked the important role of women in the economy, and says brands should sit up and take notice
15 August 2023 - 21:27
More than half of South African women have taken charge of day-to-day household spending, making them key decisionmakers in this sphere of their lives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.