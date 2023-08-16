Fort Hare student expelled for ‘hit and run’ wins right to attend lectures virtually
The disciplinary committee found Yamkela Melane guilty, expelled him for one year and ordered him to write a letter of apology to his victim
16 August 2023 - 21:40
A University of Fort Hare (UFH) student, who was expelled after a “hit-and-run” incident that injured a fellow student, has won the right to attend virtual classes for the rest of the year. ..
