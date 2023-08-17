Student NSFAS protests: three campuses remain closed
In-person lectures at University of Zululand and University of KZN remain suspended, while Walter Sisulu’s Mthatha campus suspended theirs on Tuesday
17 August 2023 - 20:43
Campuses at three universities remain closed after protests over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s controversial system of paying allowances to beneficiaries. ..
