Ex OCJ officials say ‘judiciary politics’ made them do it
Three former office of the chief justice officials have been accused of illegally using their positions to land a R255m subcontract
20 August 2023 - 20:30
In a fight to “clear their names”, three former top officials at the office of the chief justice (OCJ) accused of illegally using their positions to land a lucrative subcontract of a R255m online court tender, have blamed “judicial politics” for their plight...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.