Six matric teachers yet to be paid for 10 months’ work

While the six teachers were appointed from June 1 last year, the department only paid them for September to December

21 August 2023 - 20:34
Prega Govender Journalist

Six qualified teachers who have been teaching matric pupils since June last year are battling financially after being paid for only four months. ..

