Damages claim by shot man linked to ATM ‘scam’ is thrown out of court

‘You have weak prospects of success,’ Durban court tells man shot by his ‘intended victim’

22 August 2023 - 20:59 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A man’s compensation claim against the minister of police for an incident in which he was shot by a man he tried “to help” at a Durban ATM, for which he was then arrested in 2014, has been thrown out of court. ..

