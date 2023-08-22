Election day: Zim voters are apathetic after years of intimidation and distrust
Majority of Zimbabwean expats in SA believe voting in elections is ‘a waste of time’
22 August 2023 - 20:57
Privilege Ncube from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe bought her mother a beautiful yellow dress last year, but she has never worn it for fear of being affiliated with Nelson Chamisa’s opposition party — the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.